Ally Brooke Says She Endured "Horrible" Mental and Verbal Abuse While in Fifth Harmony



Added: 12.05.2021 23:08 | 4 views | 0 comments



For Ally Brooke, her time as a member of Fifth Harmony was marked by one negative experience after another. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, The Ally Brooke Show, the... For Ally Brooke, her time as a member of Fifth Harmony was marked by one negative experience after another. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, The Ally Brooke Show, the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA