Kaitlyn Bristowe Spills All the Details From Jason Tartick's Surprise Proposal



Added: 12.05.2021 0:01 | 12 views | 0 comments



Kaitlyn Bristowe is a bride-to-be! On Tuesday, May 11, the former Bachelorette star announced that she and Jason Tartick officially took the next step in their relationship: They're... Kaitlyn Bristowe is a bride-to-be! On Tuesday, May 11, the former Bachelorette star announced that she and Jason Tartick officially took the next step in their relationship: They're... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA