Michael Che Speaks Out After Saturday Night Live Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation



Added: 10.05.2021 21:22 | 12 views | 0 comments



Michael Che is addressing the backlash surrounding one of his Saturday Night Live sketches. The most recent episode of SNL, which aired on May 8, was already high on people's radar... Michael Che is addressing the backlash surrounding one of his Saturday Night Live sketches. The most recent episode of SNL, which aired on May 8, was already high on people's radar... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA