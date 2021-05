Bachelor in Paradise's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Announce They're Having a Baby



Added: 09.05.2021 20:58 | 11 views | 0 comments



A Bachelor Nation baby is on the way! Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt shared the special news that they're expecting. Of course, the timing of their... A Bachelor Nation baby is on the way! Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt shared the special news that they're expecting. Of course, the timing of their... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA