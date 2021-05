Chris Cornell's Family Reaches Settlement With Doctor Who Prescribed Him "Mind-Altering" Drugs



Chris Cornell's family has reached a confidential settlement with a doctor over a malpractice lawsuit they filed that accused him of writing him scripts for "dangerous" and "mind-altering" drugs.