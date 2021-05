Pete Davidson Addresses Controversy Surrounding Elon Musk Hosting SNL



Added: 05.05.2021 21:47 | 9 views | 0 comments



Funny you should ask! Pete Davidson has a lot on his mind, including how he feels about the upcoming host of Saturday Night Live. The 29-year-old star isn't joking around when he says... Funny you should ask! Pete Davidson has a lot on his mind, including how he feels about the upcoming host of Saturday Night Live. The 29-year-old star isn't joking around when he says... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: PC