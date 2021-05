See Will Smith's Oh-So Relatable Pandemic Bod in New Shirtless Photo



Added: 04.05.2021 21:35 | 7 views | 0 comments



Will Smith is ready to get back into the "best shape of his life." The declaration comes just days after the actor took to Instagram on May 2 to candidly admit he felt the exact... Will Smith is ready to get back into the "best shape of his life." The declaration comes just days after the actor took to Instagram on May 2 to candidly admit he felt the exact... More in www.eonline.com » Will Smith Tags: SPA