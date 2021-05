Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Hits Back at "Bitch" Boss Label



Added: 03.05.2021 16:30 | 5 views | 0 comments



Daisy Kelliher will not apologize for taking her job seriously. In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess opened up about her clashes with chef... Daisy Kelliher will not apologize for taking her job seriously. In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess opened up about her clashes with chef... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA