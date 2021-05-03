Eric McClure, Former NASCAR Driver, Dead at 42



The sports world is mourning the loss of former NASCAR driver Eric McClure. According to a statement from his family, McClure, who last raced in 2016, died on Sunday, May 2, at the age of 42.