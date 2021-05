Ellie Goulding Gives Birth, Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Caspar Jopling



Ellie Goulding is officially a mom. On Sunday, May 2, the "Anything Could Happen" singer's husband Caspar Jopling announced on his Instagram Story that she has given birth to... Ellie Goulding is officially a mom. On Sunday, May 2, the "Anything Could Happen" singer's husband Caspar Jopling announced on his Instagram Story that she has given birth to... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA