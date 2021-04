Proof the Dexter Revival Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Think



Added: 29.04.2021 19:19 | 10 views | 0 comments



America's favorite serial killer is ready to slay this fall. On Thursday, April 29, Showtime released an all-new teaser for the highly anticipated Dexter revival. In the just-released... America's favorite serial killer is ready to slay this fall. On Thursday, April 29, Showtime released an all-new teaser for the highly anticipated Dexter revival. In the just-released... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA