Tarek El Moussa Shares Wedding Update While Praising "Super Mom" Heather Rae Young



Added: 29.04.2021 13:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



Tarek El Moussa remains on cloud nine--and the view isn't bad at all. More than nine months after pulling off an epic proposal for Heather Rae Young, the Flip or Flop star still... Tarek El Moussa remains on cloud nine--and the view isn't bad at all. More than nine months after pulling off an epic proposal for Heather Rae Young, the Flip or Flop star still... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA