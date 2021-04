Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscars Speech



Added: 26.04.2021 14:49 | 12 views | 0 comments



Actor Anthony Hopkins was stunned to learn he won the Academy Award for Best Actor during the 2021 Oscars. The internet immediately began buzzing after the announcement, as many fans and... Actor Anthony Hopkins was stunned to learn he won the Academy Award for Best Actor during the 2021 Oscars. The internet immediately began buzzing after the announcement, as many fans and... More in www.eonline.com » Oscars Tags: SPA