Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3



Added: 24.04.2021 23:27 | 9 views | 0 comments



Christina Milian's household just got bigger! The Step Up actress shared the exciting news that she welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Kenna. This marks the 39-year-old... Christina Milian's household just got bigger! The Step Up actress shared the exciting news that she welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Kenna. This marks the 39-year-old... More in www.eonline.com » Christina Milian Tags: SPA