Willie Geist Looks Back on His Most Revealing Sunday TODAY Sit-Downs



Added: 16.04.2021 12:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



Willie Geist is a man of many talents. For starters, he can get up at the crack of dawn to be part of the top-rated news program, Morning Joe. But after the sun rises, the Today show... Willie Geist is a man of many talents. For starters, he can get up at the crack of dawn to be part of the top-rated news program, Morning Joe. But after the sun rises, the Today show... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA