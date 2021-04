Vanessa Morgan Brings Baby River to Riverdale Set as She Returns From Maternity Leave



Added: 16.04.2021 2:01 | 11 views | 0 comments



Vanessa Morgan brought a visitor with her as she returned to work. The 28-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 15 to share pics of herself and baby boy River on... Vanessa Morgan brought a visitor with her as she returned to work. The 28-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 15 to share pics of herself and baby boy River on... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA