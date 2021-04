Jeannie Mai Reveals the Sweetest Details About Jeezy's Swoon-Worthy Proposal



Added: 15.04.2021 20:00 | 4 views | 0 comments



Jeannie Mai knew her romance with rapper Jeezy was Real after his proposal! The longtime couple got engaged in April 2020, but it was Jeezy's thoughtful way to pop the question that... Jeannie Mai knew her romance with rapper Jeezy was Real after his proposal! The longtime couple got engaged in April 2020, but it was Jeezy's thoughtful way to pop the question that... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Couples