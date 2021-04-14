Anupam Kher Exits New Amsterdam After Character's Surprise Resignation



Added: 14.04.2021 21:24 | 9 views | 0 comments



Dr. Vijay Kapoor has put down his stethoscope. On Wednesday, April 14, E! News learned that Anupam Kher has departed New Amsterdam for good. As fans of the NBC medical drama well know,... Dr. Vijay Kapoor has put down his stethoscope. On Wednesday, April 14, E! News learned that Anupam Kher has departed New Amsterdam for good. As fans of the NBC medical drama well know,... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA