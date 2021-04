The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay



Added: 14.04.2021 12:43 | 10 views | 0 comments



Colton Underwood is ready to speak his truth. In a new interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday, April 14, the former Bachelor shared a... Colton Underwood is ready to speak his truth. In a new interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday, April 14, the former Bachelor shared a... More in www.eonline.com » The Bachelor Tags: SPA