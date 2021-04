Family Karma Season 2 Trailer Promises Romantic Woes & Plenty of Drama



More Family Karma is just around the corner. On Tuesday, April 13, Bravo released the first trailer for season two of the hit docuseries, which returns Wednesday, June 2.