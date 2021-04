Bridgerton Renewed Through Season 4: Everything We Know About Its Future



Added: 13.04.2021 22:45 | 12 views | 0 comments



Bridgerton is here to stay, even if some of its stars are not. Netflix renewed the romance hit for a second season back in January, and now, before production has even fully begun, the... Bridgerton is here to stay, even if some of its stars are not. Netflix renewed the romance hit for a second season back in January, and now, before production has even fully begun, the... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Netflix