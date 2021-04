Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 on Netflix



Added: 13.04.2021 14:30 | 12 views | 0 comments



Burning for another season of Bridgerton? Well, you're in luck. Lady Whistledown shared "the most joyous of news" with her dear readers on April 13 by confirming the show will... Burning for another season of Bridgerton? Well, you're in luck. Lady Whistledown shared "the most joyous of news" with her dear readers on April 13 by confirming the show will... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Netflix