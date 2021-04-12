BET's Baldwin Hills Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30



Added: 12.04.2021 18:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Fans are mourning the sudden death of Ashley Taylor Gerren. According to Essence, the actress, known professionally as Gerren Taylor, passed away on Sunday, April 11 at 4:30 a.m. She was... Fans are mourning the sudden death of Ashley Taylor Gerren. According to Essence, the actress, known professionally as Gerren Taylor, passed away on Sunday, April 11 at 4:30 a.m. She was... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA