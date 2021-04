Nick Cannon Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa



Added: 12.04.2021 0:31 | 11 views | 0 comments



Nick Cannon is about to welcome a new pair of little ones into his life. The 40-year-old star and Abby De La Rosa, 30, are expecting twin boys, as she announced the news via Instagram on... Nick Cannon is about to welcome a new pair of little ones into his life. The 40-year-old star and Abby De La Rosa, 30, are expecting twin boys, as she announced the news via Instagram on... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Nick Cannon