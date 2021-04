DMX and Aaliyah Will "Meet Again," Her Mom Says Following His Death



After almost 20 years, Aaliyah and DMX can now meet again, her mother Diane Haughton says in a touching tribute to her late daughter's friend following his recent death. The rapper,... After almost 20 years, Aaliyah and DMX can now meet again, her mother Diane Haughton says in a touching tribute to her late daughter's friend following his recent death. The rapper,... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA