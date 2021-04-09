Author Laurie Gelman Breaks Pelvis in "Freak Ski Accident"



Added: 09.04.2021 2:31 | 13 views | 0 comments



Novelist Laurie Gelman got an unfortunate surprise on her birthday this year. On Thursday, April 8, Michael Gelman, her husband and the executive producer of Live With Kelly and Ryan,... Novelist Laurie Gelman got an unfortunate surprise on her birthday this year. On Thursday, April 8, Michael Gelman, her husband and the executive producer of Live With Kelly and Ryan,... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA