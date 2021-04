Why Keke Palmer Felt "Misunderstood" As a Child Star



Added: 07.04.2021 20:00 | 10 views | 0 comments



Keke Palmer knows being a child star isn't all it's cracked up to be. On Laura Brown's Ladies First podcast, the 27-year-old Hustlers actress--who previously starred on the... Keke Palmer knows being a child star isn't all it's cracked up to be. On Laura Brown's Ladies First podcast, the 27-year-old Hustlers actress--who previously starred on the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA