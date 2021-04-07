LeVar Burton Shares Petition to Become the Next Jeopardy! Host



Added: 07.04.2021 19:22 | 6 views | 0 comments



The internet has found who they want to replace the late Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy! On April 6, LeVar Burton, the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor who famously hosted the... The internet has found who they want to replace the late Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy! On April 6, LeVar Burton, the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor who famously hosted the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA