Counting On's Jed Duggar Marries Katey Nakatsu After One Year of Courtship



Added: 05.04.2021 12:16 | 10 views | 0 comments



Jedidiah Duggar is officially off-the-market! After nearly one year of courtship, the 22-year-old Counting On star married Katey Nakatsu in a surprise wedding ceremony. The 10th child of...