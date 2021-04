The Weeknd Donates $1 Million to Ethiopian Relief Efforts



The Weeknd will donate $1 million towards relief efforts in Ethiopia. The "Heartless" singer announced the news in an April 4 Instagram post, which detailed how he plans to aid...