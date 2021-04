DMX Remains on Life Support After Suffering Heart Attack



Added: 04.04.2021 15:46 | 8 views | 0 comments



DMX is on life support in a hospital after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has clarified. The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to a... DMX is on life support in a hospital after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has clarified. The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to a... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Hospitals