JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Rock Out on Double Date



Added: 03.04.2021 23:26 | 12 views | 0 comments



JoJo Siwa and her new girlfriend Kylie stepped out to enjoy some live music together just before Easter weekend. The two went on a double date with JoJo's brother Jayden Siwa, 20, and... JoJo Siwa and her new girlfriend Kylie stepped out to enjoy some live music together just before Easter weekend. The two went on a double date with JoJo's brother Jayden Siwa, 20, and... More in www.eonline.com » Music Tags: SPA