Malcolm In the Middle's Chris Masterson Welcomes First Baby



Added: 03.04.2021 23:57 | 11 views | 0 comments



Sitcom star Chris Masterson just welcomed his first child. His wife, Yolanda Masterson, took to Instagram on April 3 to announce the news with a sweet photo of their daughter.... Sitcom star Chris Masterson just welcomed his first child. His wife, Yolanda Masterson, took to Instagram on April 3 to announce the news with a sweet photo of their daughter.... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA