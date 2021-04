Attention, Dearest Readers: RegÃ©-Jean Page Is Not Returning For Bridgerton Season 2

Attention, Dearest Readers: Regé-Jean Page Is Not Returning For Bridgerton Season 2



We have some distressing news to share, dearest readers. On Friday, April 2, it was revealed that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to Bridgerton for season two. Yes, the dashing... We have some distressing news to share, dearest readers. On Friday, April 2, it was revealed that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to Bridgerton for season two. Yes, the dashing... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA