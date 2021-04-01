Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Gives Birth to Her First Baby



Added: 01.04.2021 21:47 | 11 views | 0 comments



Coach Krystal's baby girl is here! On March 31 at 10:17 p.m., Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles welcomed their daughter, who weighed in at 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and was 18 inches... Coach Krystal's baby girl is here! On March 31 at 10:17 p.m., Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles welcomed their daughter, who weighed in at 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and was 18 inches... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA