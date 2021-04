Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Welcome Baby No. 2



Added: 01.04.2021 19:25 | 14 views | 0 comments



Leslie Odom Jr. has a whole lot to celebrate! Just days before the actor could win a Screen Actors Guild Award, the One Night in Miami... star confirmed on social media that his wife... Leslie Odom Jr. has a whole lot to celebrate! Just days before the actor could win a Screen Actors Guild Award, the One Night in Miami... star confirmed on social media that his wife... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Social media