Bindi Irwin Shares New Adorable Photos of Baby Grace One Week After Giving Birth



Added: 01.04.2021 14:58 | 5 views | 0 comments



Bindi Irwin is already one proud mom. The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist celebrated her first week of motherhood by posting photos of her baby girl, Grace, to Instagram on April 1.... Bindi Irwin is already one proud mom. The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist celebrated her first week of motherhood by posting photos of her baby girl, Grace, to Instagram on April 1.... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA