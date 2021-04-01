CSI Is Officially Coming Back as CSI: Vegas



Everything old is new again, including CSI. CBS is heading back to the Sin City crime lab for CSI: Vegas, a sequel series to the original series that was somewhat nonsensically titled... Everything old is new again, including CSI. CBS is heading back to the Sin City crime lab for CSI: Vegas, a sequel series to the original series that was somewhat nonsensically titled... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA