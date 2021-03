Real Housewives' Jen Shah Arrested and Charged in Telemarketing Scheme



Added: 30.03.2021 21:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been arrested for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. On Tuesday, March 30, the U.S. Attorney Office for the... Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been arrested for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. On Tuesday, March 30, the U.S. Attorney Office for the... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Arrests