Jordan Fisher Joins The Flash as Barry and Iris' Son



Added: 30.03.2021 17:19 | 12 views | 0 comments



Well this is a twist. The Flash is about to welcome another future kid of Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), and he might just be a very familiar face. Jordan Fisher is... Well this is a twist. The Flash is about to welcome another future kid of Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), and he might just be a very familiar face. Jordan Fisher is... More in www.eonline.com » Jordan Tags: SPA