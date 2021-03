Cassie Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alex Fine



Added: 27.03.2021 19:56 | 15 views | 0 comments



Cassie has a new little one in her life. The "Long Way 2 Go" artist shared the news in a March 27 Instagram post, which featured several photos of her and her new daughter. She... Cassie has a new little one in her life. The "Long Way 2 Go" artist shared the news in a March 27 Instagram post, which featured several photos of her and her new daughter. She... More in www.eonline.com » Cassie Tags: SPA