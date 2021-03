Beloved Children's Book Author Beverly Cleary Dead at 104



On Thursday, March 25, author Beverly Cleary died in her home in Carmel Valley, Calif., her publisher HarpersCollins said in a statement. She was 104. "We are saddened by the passing...