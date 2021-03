An Ally McBeal Revival Is Reportedly In the Works



Ally McBeal might be heading back to TV. TVLine reports that a revival of the '90s legal dramedy is in the works, with Calista Flockhart returning as the titular star. According to... Ally McBeal might be heading back to TV. TVLine reports that a revival of the '90s legal dramedy is in the works, with Calista Flockhart returning as the titular star. According to... More in www.eonline.com » Calista Flockhart Tags: SPA