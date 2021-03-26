Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell



Bindi Irwin just added another member to her pack. The 22-year-old daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin has given birth to her first child with husband Chandler Powell.