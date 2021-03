Ed Sheeran Honors "Father Figure" Michael Gudinski With Rare Performance



Added: 25.03.2021 1:55 | 19 views | 0 comments



Ed Sheeran is honoring the memory of "father figure" Michael Gudinski. On Wednesday, March 24, the singer took to the stage to perform a new song dedicated to the late Australian... Ed Sheeran is honoring the memory of "father figure" Michael Gudinski. On Wednesday, March 24, the singer took to the stage to perform a new song dedicated to the late Australian... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Australia