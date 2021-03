Olympic Snowboarder Julie Pomagalski Dies in Avalanche at Age 40



Added: 24.03.2021 22:21 | 13 views | 0 comments



The Olympic community is mourning the loss of a champion snowboarder. According to the French ski federation, Julie Pomagalski died accidentally on Tuesday, March 23 after being swept... The Olympic community is mourning the loss of a champion snowboarder. According to the French ski federation, Julie Pomagalski died accidentally on Tuesday, March 23 after being swept... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: FED