Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Get Married Amid Pregnancy



Added: 17.03.2021 0:00 | 4 views | 0 comments



Mom and dad are now Mr. and Mrs.! Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have tied the knot in their #arroyalwedding, a source close to the couple confirms to E! News.... Mom and dad are now Mr. and Mrs.! Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have tied the knot in their #arroyalwedding, a source close to the couple confirms to E! News.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Pregnancy