Did Pete Davidson Secretly Get Married? Here's the Truth



Added: 16.03.2021 16:40 | 9 views | 0 comments



No, this is not a Saturday Night Live sketch: Pete Davidson was part of a fake marriage announcement. Yes, you read that right. On March 16, a press release, claiming to announce... No, this is not a Saturday Night Live sketch: Pete Davidson was part of a fake marriage announcement. Yes, you read that right. On March 16, a press release, claiming to announce... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Marriage