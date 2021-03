See Fred Savage Pass The Wonder Years Torch to New Star Elisha "EJ" Williams



The Wonder Years remake has found its child lead. On Monday, March 15, ABC announced that Elisha "EJ" Williams will step into Fred Savage's shoes for the reboot of the beloved...