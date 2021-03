Lala Kent Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Randall Emmett



There's another new Vanderpump Rules baby in the world. Lala Kent has given birth and welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett, with her fiancé Randall...